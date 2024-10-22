Policymakers, industry leaders map path to a sustainable future at Storyboard18's Power of Purpose: Sustainability edition

Held on October 18 in New Delhi, the event saw discussions on purpose and sustainability from the likes of Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Rohit Kapoor of Swiggy, Sanjeev Bikhchandani of InfoEdge, and Alok Lall, COO, Microsoft India and South Asia
The capital witnessed a gathering of purpose-driven minds debating how the young generation and business leaders are driving the sustainability efforts in the country. The Storyboard18 and Network18 Group's Power of Purpose: Sustainability Edition held in New Delhi was graced by prominent industry leaders.From policymakers and business leaders to individuals leading from the frontlines, they all came together to share impactful stories, and pivotal conversations to set the agenda for a sustainable future, on October 18.