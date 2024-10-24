Sustainability is not just a compliance for Swiggy, says Rohit Kapoor

At Storyboard18's Power Of Purpose event, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace, highlighted that the IPO-bound company is in the business of spreading joy, and not in the business of delivering food
Storyboard18's recent event in New Delhi, "Power of Purpose: Sustainability Edition," brought together a diverse group of leaders to discuss the critical role of the young generation and business leaders in driving sustainable practices in India. On October 18, policymakers, industry experts, and frontline change-makers gathered to share their insights and experiences, shaping the roadmap for a more sustainable future. During the session on "Making sustainability the foundation of modern business," Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace highlighted that the IPO-bound Swiggy is in the business of spreading joy, and not in the business of delivering food.