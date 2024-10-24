Swiggy Food CEO: The IPO doesn't keep me awake at night

While speaking at Storyboard18's Power Of Purpose event, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace compared the firm's upcoming IPO to a person turning 18 and getting their driving license
At Storyboard18's Power Of Purpose event in New Delhi, while addressing Swiggy's upcoming IPO, Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said his approach hasn't changed towards sustainability despite Swiggy going public. "Whether you're a private or public company doesn't matter today, sustainability is more than just compliance. If we looked at it from a compliance point of view, it would have mattered as we are going public and seeking certain kind of investors. Today, our consumers, society, and employees have high expectations for corporate responsibility, placing significant scrutiny and pressure on businesses going public," Kapoor stated.