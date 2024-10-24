Need to grow with sustainability for nation to become self-reliant: Union Minister Chirag Paswan

Speaking at Storyboard18's Power of Purpose: Sustainability Edition on October 18 in New Delhi, Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing Industries, shed light on the importance of minimising wastage and use of technology to work towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047
From pledging to reach net zero emissions by 2070 to achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's commitment to environmental protection and the path towards sustainability, on various occasions.