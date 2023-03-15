Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  Swiggy, Zomato's 'disruptive' model is 'destructive' for restaurants: Olive Group's AD Singh

Swiggy, Zomato's 'disruptive' model is 'destructive' for restaurants: Olive Group's AD Singh

In a free-wheeling conversation, AD Singh, one of the pioneers of standalone restaurants in India, talks about how he survived the three-year jinx in the F&B industry, and how the business has evolved over 33 years. Singh shares strategies for budding entrepreneurs to set up and run successful restaurants. After the Covid-induced setback, Singh says, "Customers are back with a bang". Singh shares Olive Group's expansion plans in the coming months: A new brand in Bangalore, entering the overseas market by next year, and more
Published: Mar 15, 2023

