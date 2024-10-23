Next-gen more conscious of being sustainable than previous: Sanjeev Bikhchandani of InfoEdge

Speaking at Storyboard18's Power of Purpose: Sustainability Edition, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder & Executive Vice Chairman, InfoEdge talks about how company's growing investment in the sustainable businesses. He further highlights the need for young business leaders to be in touch with the frontline employees
According to the insights from PwC's latest Global CEO Survey launched at Davos, while executives may be less focused on short-term issues like inflation and economic growth for 2024, there is a growing consensus on the longer-term threats posed by climate change and artificial intelligence (AI).