How Truecaller wants to build trust and protect users from spam and scams

In a detailed interview with Forbes India's Neha Bothra, co-founders of Truecaller, Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam, who built one of the first caller ID and call blocking apps, discuss the impact of evolving industry and regulatory trends on their business strategies for future growth. We focus on what the Stockholm headquartered company is doing to allay data privacy concerns, how it plans to use AI to prevent fraud, why it is building TrueGPT, its ambition in the payments space, and more