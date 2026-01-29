Economic Survey: Pharma scale up collides with obesity, NCD boom

India’s drug and devices engine is shifting from scale to sophistication just as public health delivery deepens—setting up a tighter loop between what the country makes and what its health system now consumes.

By volume, India ranks third globally and supplies ~20 percent of the world’s generics to 191 markets, over half of which are highly regulated jurisdictions like the US and Europe. FY25 pharma turnover touched Rs4.72 lakh crore, with exports growing at a 7 percent CAGR over FY15-FY25.

The next leg is value: A pivot toward complex generics, biosimilars and innovation. Even though India sits 11th by pharma export value (3 percent share), there is a lot of headroom for growth. On the devices side, exports reached $4.1 billion in FY25 (up from $2.5 billion in FY21), with domestic capabilities now spanning MRI/CT scanners, linear accelerators, cardiac stents and ventilators—a clear turn into higher tech manufacturing.

On input resilience, API localisation is gathering pace. The PLI for bulk drugs has mobilised Rs4,763 crore in investment and created 55,000 MT/year capacity across 26 critical molecules, including fermentation based KSMs like Penicillin G Potassium, a precursor to widely used semi synthetic antibiotics.

Three bulk drug parks—Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh—are under development with Rs3,000 crore in support. The PLI (pharma) delivered Rs2.63 lakh crore in sales in its first three years, including Rs1.69 lakh crore in exports, with domestic value addition at 83.74 percent (as of March 2025).

