Frantic sell-off in Indian markets sparked by the West Asia conflict has not only dented investor sentiment but also has taken the wind off equities. The rising geo-political risks has sapped momentum from stocks, so much so that Indian markets have logged one of the worst financial years since Covid-led disruptions in FY20.

From the beginning of January, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty have skid over 10 percent. However, analysts see more pain left as investors are re-strategising their portfolio with prolonged West Asia hostilities driving the critical Brent crude price above $100 per barrel. The fear is so deep that Venugopal Garre, managing director and India head of research at Bernstein Research wonders if a long-drawn conflict will take us back to the great financial crisis (GFC) horrors of 2008?

In the years following the GFC, India’s economic growth slipped to 5 percent from 10 percent, inflation spiked to 10 percent and the rupee depreciated 30 percent against the US dollar.

“Some things appear eerily similar: The last 18 months have already seen an 11 percent decline in the Indian rupee, while the crude price threatens to push inflation back above the tolerance range for the first time since October 2024,” Garre says.

Indian markets suffered heavy losses in the last two months of the fiscal ending March 31, 2026. Nifty declined 5 percent while Sensex slipped 7 percent in FY26, logging their worst fall in six fiscals. In FY20, both Sensex and Nifty had crashed 24-26 percent, followed by a sharp gain of 68-71 percent in FY21. In FY25, both Sensex and Nifty had marked modest gains of 5 percent each.

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