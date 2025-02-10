Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Khadim Batti and Alok Goyal on Whatfix's roadmap to IPO in two years

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
13 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Alok Goyal, partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, and Khadim Batti, co-founder and CEO of Whatfix, a digital adoption platform provider, talk about their partnership from a VC who was skeptical about the venture to his fastest term sheet, to product market fit to $100 million in annual recurring revenue on the horizon. They talk about lessons from this experience and how the playbook has evolved for Indian SaaS companies selling enterprise software in the world's biggest tech markets

