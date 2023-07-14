- Home
- Multimedia
- Photos
- MSG Sphere, World Aquatics Championships, sparring with sumo: Eye-catching photos of this week
MSG Sphere, World Aquatics Championships, sparring with sumo: Eye-catching photos of this week
The world never ceases to amaze us. This series of photos—a dance that mirrors itself in the water, a body that rejuvenates in an immersion in a mineral we can't do without—resonates beyond its description for a leisurely flip or a deep read this weekend
Image by : Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
1/7
Greece's Sofia Evangelia Malkogeorgou and Evangelia Platanioti perform the women's duet artistic swimming at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Japan, July 14, 2023.