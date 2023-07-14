To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Photos
  4. MSG Sphere, World Aquatics Championships, sparring with sumo: Eye-catching photos of this week

MSG Sphere, World Aquatics Championships, sparring with sumo: Eye-catching photos of this week

The world never ceases to amaze us. This series of photos—a dance that mirrors itself in the water, a body that rejuvenates in an immersion in a mineral we can't do without—resonates beyond its description for a leisurely flip or a deep read this weekend
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Jul 14, 2023
1__SWIMMING-WORLD_SM

Image by : Stefan Wermuth / Reuters

1/7
  • MSG Sphere, World Aquatics Championships, sparring with sumo: Eye-catching photos of this week
  • 2_33NE7L2-highres_BG
  • 3_SPAIN-CULTURE-BULLS-HEMINGWAY_BG
  • 4__BRITAIN-ART_BG
  • 5__EMIRATES-SALT-CAVE_BG
  • 6_33P227A-highres_BG
  • 7__JAPAN-RESTAURANT-SUMO_BG
Greece's Sofia Evangelia Malkogeorgou and Evangelia Platanioti perform the women's duet artistic swimming at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships, Japan, July 14, 2023.

More Photos

1_GettyImages-1530339828_SM

Delhi flood havoc: National capital sinks under Yamuna

Jul 14, 2023
1_semiconductor shutterstock_2136020447-sm

Explained: The unbelievably complex process of making semiconductor chips

Jul 13, 2023
1_WEATHER-INDIA-MONSOON_SM

Monsoon fury wreaks havoc over northern India

Jul 11, 2023
1_UKRAINE-CRISIS-ZELENSKIY-ISLAND_SM

500 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

Jul 10, 2023
1_33MT9UA-preview

The most stunning photos of this week from around the world

Jul 7, 2023
1CHINA BRI_BG

Ten years and $1 trillion later, has China's Belt and Road Initiative reached a dead end?

Jul 6, 2023
See More