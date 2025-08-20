M-Connect: Celebrating architectural excellence & innovation episode 1- Blueprints & Backstories

An initiative by Forbes India in collaboration with Marmo Solutions, M-Connect is a multi-episode series that turns the spotlight onto the people behind the practice. Through a collection of candid conversations with 45 leading architects and designers, this series aims to open the door to the minds shaping India’s architectural landscape, exploring the inspirations, philosophies, and choices that define their work.

The inaugural episode, Blueprints & Backstories, brought together three design leaders whose work reflects both innovation and cultural depth: Monika Choudhary, Chief Development Officer & Co-Founder of Habitat Architects; Priyanka Charan, Principal Architect & Co-Founder of 42MM Architecture; and Karl Wadia, Senior Design Principal at Architect Hafeez Contractor.

For Choudhary, design began with empathy. “A blueprint is not just a technical document—it is a commitment to the people who live and breathe in that space,” she said, underscoring the responsibility that comes with shaping environments that nurture community and well-being.

Charan spoke of the delicate balance between vision and reality. “The challenge is to hold onto the essence of the idea even as it evolves through constraints—budget, materials, timelines. This is where innovation truly begins,” she reflected, emphasising the discipline required to keep creativity intact through the process.

Wadia brought perspective on building at scale. “When you build at a city-shaping scale, you are not just responding to a client brief—you are responding to history, to the future, and to everything in between,” he noted, highlighting the enduring impact architecture can have on the urban fabric.