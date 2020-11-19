Pride of Cows - Delivering purity at your doorsteps with Premium Dairy Products

Consumers incline toward something new and novel, particularly when we talk about dairy nutrition and dairy products. Freshness, Purity, and something satisfying for the taste-buds is the means by which dairy nutrition is seen to be. For these basic delights of the consumers, Pride of Cows one of the premium range of products by "Parag Milk Foods" has now extended its range by adding single-origin ghee and curd and is prepared to serve the market with the excellent farm-fresh products at your doorstep, Innovation and consumer-centricity have always been the priority for Parag Milk Foods, and the launch of Pride of Cows - Ghee, Curd are no different. Specially curated for the health-conscious consumers who want the healthiest and freshest farm milk products on their table to nurture their healthy lifestyle. The brand recently roped in ace Bollywood celebrity Kareena Kapoor to enhance its reach and awareness amongst the audience. The actor was seen sharing her views on dairy nutrition in a recent digital film launched by the brand and expressing her happiness on being a part of another growing family, as Parag Milk Foods adds newer products to Pride of Cows range, the perfect curd, and single-origin ghee, products that are made ‘Full of Love’ Kareena was thrilled to share how “Pride of Cows” products are of unmatched quality and are delivered all the way from the farm to your doorstep following a contactless process, ensuring safety, and freshness. Ms Akshali Shah, Sr. Vice President- Strategy, Sales & Marketing, Parag Milk Foods Ltd. asserted, “We are more than delighted to introduce Kareena Kapoor Khan to the Pride of Cows family. KK is the obvious choice for us as she best personifies premiumness and embodies the POC ethos of delivering only but the best. She exemplifies motherhood, a woman of pure dedication towards her work, and the respect she demands amongst the new-age mothers makes her the perfect match for our brand “Pride of Cows” which is made FULL OF LOVE. Pride of Cows have been a pioneer in the concept of a subscription-based model for a category like milk and they are now happy to expand this further for curd and ghee as well. The no human touch intervention process ensures absolute hygiene and the consumers can vouch for the product’s taste, creaminess, quality, aroma, and flavour. Kareena’s association with “Pride of Cows” will further deepen the brand’s connection, increase brand recall, and drive greater trials across the country. Excited about her association with the brand, Mrs Kareena Kapoor further added, “I am truly excited for my association with “Pride of Cows”. This association comes so naturally to me as I’m personally a dairy lover and have grown up drinking a glass of milk every day. Dairy products are known for having high nutritional value and I always prefer to pair my meals with a dash of ghee and curd. The fact that the Pride of Cows products are so pure, fresh, and sourced hygienically, I would recommend everyone to go and subscribe for them now and get hands-on their bottle of ghee, milk, and curd which is so FULL OF LOVE. Parag Milk Foods Pvt. Ltd., a first-generation family-held Company started in 1992 is today one of India’s largest private dairies. It manufactures and markets a wide range of dairy products in India and abroad under the brand names of ‘Gowardhan’, ‘Go’, ‘Pride of Cows’, and ‘Avvatar’. ‘Pride of Cows’, the flagship brand of Parag Milk Foods was introduced with a proposition of Farm to Home concept targeted towards customers seeking premium quality cow milk.