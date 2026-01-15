Ramya Yellapragada and Lakshay Sahni: Rewiring brain care

Lakshay Sahni (28)

& Ramya Yellapragada (28)

Co-founders, Marbles Health

For Ramya Yellapragada and Lakshay Sahni, the idea for Marbles Health emerged from a shared frustration with how brain health is treated. Across education, research and early professional experiences, both had observed people struggling with psychiatric and neurological conditions, often cycling through diagnoses, medications and therapies without a clear or lasting resolution.

“There is no definitive answer in many mental health conditions,” says Yellapragada. “You can manage symptoms, but treatment is often incremental and uncertain.” Trained in computer science, she began exploring neuroscience alongside computational biology, drawn to the brain as a system that remains poorly understood despite its centrality to human functioning. “I didn’t want to work on research that moved the needle slightly but never reached people,” she says. “What mattered was practical impact.”

Sahni arrived at the problem from a different direction. An electronics engineer from Delhi Technological University, his early work focussed on neuroscience-inspired artificial intelligence and spiking neural networks, with research presented at leading global conferences. But exposure to applied research and consulting left him dissatisfied with fragmented ownership. “I wanted to build something end to end,” he says. “Something that could change how care is delivered.”

The two met during the inaugural RISE Bhattacharya Tech Leaders Fellowship in 2019, a year-long programme involving faculty from institutions such as UC Berkeley and Harvard Medical School. What began as a research collaboration evolved into a shared ambition to translate neuroscience into a scalable medical treatment.

Read More