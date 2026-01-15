Ramya Yellapragada and Lakshay Sahni: Rewiring brain care

Lakshay Sahni (28)
& Ramya Yellapragada (28)
Co-founders, Marbles Health
For Ramya Yellapragada and Lakshay Sahni, the idea for Marbles Health emerged from a shared frustration with how brain health is treated. Across education, research and early professional experiences, both had observed people struggling with psychiatric and neurological conditions, often cycling through diagnoses, medications and therapies without a clear or lasting resolution.
“There is no definitive answer in many mental health conditions,” says Yellapragada. “You can manage symptoms, but treatment is often incremental and uncertain.” Trained in computer science, she began exploring neuroscience alongside computational biology, drawn to the brain as a system that remains poorly understood despite its centrality to human functioning. “I didn’t want to work on research that moved the needle slightly but never reached people,” she says. “What mattered was practical impact.”
Sahni arrived at the problem from a different direction. An electronics engineer from Delhi Technological University, his early work focussed on neuroscience-inspired artificial intelligence and spiking neural networks, with research presented at leading global conferences. But exposure to applied research and consulting left him dissatisfied with fragmented ownership. “I wanted to build something end to end,” he says. “Something that could change how care is delivered.”
The two met during the inaugural RISE Bhattacharya Tech Leaders Fellowship in 2019, a year-long programme involving faculty from institutions such as UC Berkeley and Harvard Medical School. What began as a research collaboration evolved into a shared ambition to translate neuroscience into a scalable medical treatment.
They incorporated Neuracle Health Private Limited in 2020, with Marbles Health as its operating brand. The company focuses on neuromodulation, using controlled electrical stimulation to influence brain activity, as a complementary approach to medication and psychotherapy.
Their flagship product, EASE, is India’s first medically licensed portable neuromodulation system. Designed for use in clinics and supervised home settings, it combines non-invasive brain stimulation, EEG monitoring and structured cognitive tasks. Unlike large, hospital-bound machines that can cost upwards of ₹1.5 crore and treat only a handful of patients per day, EASE is built for scalability within existing psychiatric and neurological workflows.
Since receiving regulatory approvals in 2024, EASE has been deployed at institutions, including AIIMS, CIP Ranchi and KMC Manipal. The founders claim more than 3,000 patient sessions have been conducted so far, covering indications such as depression, anxiety, addiction, OCD and ADHD. Parallel research is underway in stroke and tumour rehabilitation.
Vibhore Sharma, a science and tech investor at Capital2B and Redstart, first encountered the founders when Marbles Health was still taking shape and became one of its first investors. “They were clear about the problem they wanted to solve, and they’ve stayed committed to that path,” he says. Sharma points to the broader applicability of the underlying science as a key reason for his involvement. “This approach could extend across multiple neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions,” he notes.
Marbles Health operates primarily through a B2B model, working with psychiatrists and hospitals that prescribe neuromodulation as part of a broader treatment plan. The company also offers an at-home care model.
A core emphasis for both founders is clinical evidence. “Neuromodulation attracts far more scrutiny than medication,” says Yellapragada. “That’s why we insist on standardised assessments before and after treatment.” Much of Marbles Health’s intellectual property lies not just in hardware, but in defining dosage, frequency and protocol.
Marbles Health is now preparing pilots with the UK’s National Health Service and international universities. “Scale matters,” says Sahni, “but in medical care, safety and credibility matter more.” The duo’s long-term goal is to see neuromodulation become a standard component of brain health care, alongside medication and therapy.
First Published: Jan 15, 2026, 11:20
