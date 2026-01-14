Advertisement

Rohith Reji: Banking on solutions

The co-founder and CEO of Neokred Technologies is building technology to ensure banks and financial institutions provide better services to customers. He now plans to take the company global

By Salil Panchal
Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 12:07 IST2 min
Rohith Reji, Co-founder & CEO, Neokred Technologies. Photo by Mexy Xavier
Rohith Reji (29)
Co-founder & CEO, Neokred Technologies

In an ecosystem which is still evolving, Neokred Technologies is building technology and solutions which will ensure banks and financial institutions provide better services to their customers. It is a B2B2C startup that works to provide products and platforms for a whole range of banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), NGOs and depositories.

Neokred operates in the digital public infrastructure and most of India’s top banks, public sector organisations, and fintechs such as RazorPay and Paytm are their clients. It has struck partnerships with Radiant Acemoney, Centrico insurance repository and crypto exchange Coinswitch Kuber.

Co-founder and CEO Rohith Reji took several years to find his mojo, after completing his BCom from the ARM Institute of Science and Technology. He worked for four years with a startup, Expedyte, which he quit in 2012. He later joined Larsen &Toubro in 2017 and then left to organise TEDx talk shows till 2019. In Bengaluru, he then joined another startup, MSS Payments, where he met his to-be-co-founder Tarun Nazare.

“We realised that the potential lay in building solutions in the open banking space,” Reji tells Forbes India. Open Banking is a system using secure APIs to let authorised third-party providers (like fintechs) access customer bank data (with consent), so that financial products (budgeting apps, faster payments, personalised loans) can be sold.

In 2018-19, Neokred collaborated with the then-troubled Yes Bank to launch prepaid cards. After the pandemic, Neokred co-partnered with NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) as part of a pilot partner programme called RuPay on the Go. “This gave us both conviction and visibility,” he says.

In 2021, they got seed funding worth 8 crore from Virenxia and angel investor Rajesh Jain.

Neokred has three product lines—identity management (Profile X), privacy (Blutic) and payments (Collect Bot).

Profile X involves secure identity management and onboarding of clients by corporates. The second vertical ensures privacy through Blutic, which is a smart, AI-driven cookie governance. Blutic, India’s first futuristic consent manager, was launched at the Global Fintech Festival in October 2025. It is a comprehensive data compliance and user empowerment platform designed to safeguard businesses against evolving regulations.

The third product is CollectBot, which integrates frictionless payment solutions for the corporate.

Reji did not disclose exact financials for Neokred, but it is estimated to have hit revenues of 100 crore in FY25, with a plan to double revenues in 2026-27.

Reji and Nazare are working on plans to take Neokred global. “We want to build identity profiling, privacy and payments platforms in other countries. We want to replicate the same infrastructure to meet local infrastructure needs,” Reji explains. Exploratory talks are on with parties in Singapore and Dubai, he adds.

Neokred currently employs over 140 people, half of whom are tech specialists.

Bhavik Hathi, managing director with Alvarez & Marsal’s Global Transaction Advisory Group, says: “Neokred has demonstrated innovation, scalability and impact across sectors like BFSI, health care, gaming and ecommerce. It is providing a breadth of solutions in a rapidly changing ecosystem to enable businesses to scale and adapt. It stood out in the category because of being relentless and committed towards their purpose.”

First Published: Jan 14, 2026, 12:14

(This story appears in the Jan 09, 2026 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, Click here.)

