Rohith Reji: Banking on solutions

Rohith Reji (29)

Co-founder & CEO, Neokred Technologies

In an ecosystem which is still evolving, Neokred Technologies is building technology and solutions which will ensure banks and financial institutions provide better services to their customers. It is a B2B2C startup that works to provide products and platforms for a whole range of banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), NGOs and depositories.

Neokred operates in the digital public infrastructure and most of India’s top banks, public sector organisations, and fintechs such as RazorPay and Paytm are their clients. It has struck partnerships with Radiant Acemoney, Centrico insurance repository and crypto exchange Coinswitch Kuber.

Co-founder and CEO Rohith Reji took several years to find his mojo, after completing his BCom from the ARM Institute of Science and Technology. He worked for four years with a startup, Expedyte, which he quit in 2012. He later joined Larsen &Toubro in 2017 and then left to organise TEDx talk shows till 2019. In Bengaluru, he then joined another startup, MSS Payments, where he met his to-be-co-founder Tarun Nazare.

“We realised that the potential lay in building solutions in the open banking space,” Reji tells Forbes India. Open Banking is a system using secure APIs to let authorised third-party providers (like fintechs) access customer bank data (with consent), so that financial products (budgeting apps, faster payments, personalised loans) can be sold.

