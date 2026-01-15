How VCs make sure their startups see and be seen

Venture capital can be a lifeline and a launchpad for early-stage startups. With VC involvement, startups don’t just gain funding, they also gain visibility.

Research shows that investors shape how and when startups step into the media spotlight, exposure that can significantly affect their ability to raise more capital and attract top talent. Harvard Business School Assistant Professor Brian Baik and doctoral student Albert Shin found that after a startup receives VC funding, its media coverage increases 26%, with positive press rising 24%.

For startups competing for capital, talent, and market attention, visibility itself becomes a form of value creation, one that can shape not just who notices a company, but the opportunities that follow. Media coverage—the type mattering as much as the amount—might make the difference for a startup vying for its next round of funding in a consolidating VC industry.

Press attention also helps fill an information void for startups. Private companies don’t face the same financial disclosure requirements as public companies, making it harder to vet and value private startups, says Baik.

Unlike publicly traded companies, “you don’t see a quoted market price every day in the private markets,” he explains. “We find there is a benefit to more media coverage, both in terms of increasing the probability of receiving a next venture capital round and increasing the quality of employees.”

