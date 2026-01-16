Yashraj Mehra, the young rapper betting on

Yashraj Mehra (25)
Musician
Joota ghasta gaya
Aur gaana bajte gaya
Aur mein bhi bachta gaya
Haan bolu sachmein ki gaano ne bachali meri jaan
Kyunki mere jaise log dhoonde kalaa mein insaan
A verse from Yahsraj Mehra’s song Hausla captures the arc of his life, he tells Forbes India, which roughly means hard work continued, songs kept playing, and art saved him. Growing up, while many of his classmates focussed on sports or had social circles, Mehra often found a quiet corner in school and wrote rap songs.
That instinct stayed with him. Mehra worked relentlessly on his craft, uploading verses on Instagram to build traction, experimenting with popular instrumentals and remixes, and slowly carving out a space for himself. And the hard work paid off.
He officially debuted in 2020 with his EP Azaad Hu Mein, and followed it up with songs such as ‘Hausla’, ‘Dhundhala’, ‘Gabbar’ and ‘DLL’, steadily building a loyal audience. Along the way, the 25-year-old collaborated with artists including Rishi Rich, Zaeden, Armaan Malik, Badshah and Raftaar, while also lending his voice to films such as Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Murder Mubarak. In 2025, his journey reached a global milestone when he received a Grammy nomination as a featured artist on Sounds of Kumbha.
“When people started liking and appreciating my music, it was very reassuring. I thought to myself, okay, this is not probably just my delusion,” Mehra says. Seeing listeners connect with his story became a defining moment, affirming his decision to pursue music full time.
Interestingly, his introduction to hip-hop came through dance. “As a teen I learned hip-hop dance, and it was primarily dancing to the instrumentals, until I realised that there are words being said on it, and those words have such a deep and intricate meaning,” he says. That discovery drew him deeper into rap as a form of storytelling.
Like many Indian families with a child choosing a creative path, Mehra’s family too was unsure of the direction he was moving in. However, his mother stood by him. “She always gave me the freedom to pursue anything creative, even if there was a lot of resistance from the family. That reassurance gave me the motivation I needed.”
Authenticity lies at the heart of his songwriting. “I very strongly feel that if something is truly authentic, it translates,” he says. Hip-hop, he believes, is still a niche genre in India, but resonance comes from honesty rather than popularity. “I have realised that if you write something really honestly, it’s going to resonate, even if it’s not the most popular genre of music.”
Click here for Forbes India 30 Under 30 2026 list
Singer and composer Ankur Tewari sees Mehra as an artist who is capable of breaking the shackles of genres. He says that Mehra’s perspective on life, his approach to lyrics, and the flow of his rap set him apart. “Over the years I think we will see Yashraj make music that comes directly from his heart. He seems to me like a very evolved musician who is yet to show us his best.”
Mehra is diligent about his writing process. “I want what I write to be a reflection of myself and to resonate—even if it’s a little bit—with each listener’s life,” he says, adding that he ensures no line is wasted once a song is finalised.
Among the artistes he admires are Divine, Naezy, Nas, J Cole and Drake, whom he calls himself a “subscriber” of. Writing primarily in Hindi, Mehra believes the future of Indian hip-hop lies in regional voices.
The biggest lessons along the way, Mehra says, have been about longevity and consistency—showing up, staying open to learning, and remaining grounded. “I believe life is more a marathon than it’s a sprint.” For him, success is also deeply personal: Making his parents proud, ensuring financial security for them, and building a sustainable journey for himself and his team.
First Published: Jan 16, 2026, 13:27Subscribe Now
(This story appears in the Jan 09, 2026 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, Click here.)
- Home /
- 30-under-30-2026 /
- Yashraj-mehra-the-young-rapper-betting-on