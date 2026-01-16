Yashraj Mehra, the young rapper betting on

Yashraj Mehra (25)

Musician

Joota ghasta gaya

Aur gaana bajte gaya

Aur mein bhi bachta gaya

Haan bolu sachmein ki gaano ne bachali meri jaan

Kyunki mere jaise log dhoonde kalaa mein insaan

A verse from Yahsraj Mehra’s song Hausla captures the arc of his life, he tells Forbes India, which roughly means hard work continued, songs kept playing, and art saved him. Growing up, while many of his classmates focussed on sports or had social circles, Mehra often found a quiet corner in school and wrote rap songs.

That instinct stayed with him. Mehra worked relentlessly on his craft, uploading verses on Instagram to build traction, experimenting with popular instrumentals and remixes, and slowly carving out a space for himself. And the hard work paid off.

He officially debuted in 2020 with his EP Azaad Hu Mein, and followed it up with songs such as ‘Hausla’, ‘Dhundhala’, ‘Gabbar’ and ‘DLL’, steadily building a loyal audience. Along the way, the 25-year-old collaborated with artists including Rishi Rich, Zaeden, Armaan Malik, Badshah and Raftaar, while also lending his voice to films such as Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Murder Mubarak. In 2025, his journey reached a global milestone when he received a Grammy nomination as a featured artist on Sounds of Kumbha.

“When people started liking and appreciating my music, it was very reassuring. I thought to myself, okay, this is not probably just my delusion,” Mehra says. Seeing listeners connect with his story became a defining moment, affirming his decision to pursue music full time.

Read More