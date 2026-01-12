Lakshya (29)

Actor

Lakshya has no qualms admitting that he is a boring guy off set with not much happening around him. “The only fun that I have is when I prepare for characters and shoot,” says the actor, who goes only by his first name. “In the last few days, I have been trying to discover the psyche of the character I am playing. That is the exciting part for me… when I have to play a different person and live a character,” he tells Forbes India in the middle of a hectic 12-hour film shoot.

Born into a non-film family—his father was an employee with Tata Motors and his mother ran a boutique in her colony—from Delhi, Lakshya is riding a popularity wave after playing the lead in the 2025 Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Much like the aspiring star in the show, the 29-year-old chased his dream of becoming an actor in Mumbai after working as a gym trainer in the national capital.

A decade ago, Lakshya got his first break in television with the series Warrior High (2015). Recognition came his way with Porus The Elder (2017-18). The big screen debut, though, happened much later with Kill (2023) in which he plays an NSG commando who takes on dacoits on a running train.

