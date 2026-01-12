Lakshya (29)
Actor
Lakshya has no qualms admitting that he is a boring guy off set with not much happening around him. “The only fun that I have is when I prepare for characters and shoot,” says the actor, who goes only by his first name. “In the last few days, I have been trying to discover the psyche of the character I am playing. That is the exciting part for me… when I have to play a different person and live a character,” he tells Forbes India in the middle of a hectic 12-hour film shoot.
Born into a non-film family—his father was an employee with Tata Motors and his mother ran a boutique in her colony—from Delhi, Lakshya is riding a popularity wave after playing the lead in the 2025 Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Much like the aspiring star in the show, the 29-year-old chased his dream of becoming an actor in Mumbai after working as a gym trainer in the national capital.
A decade ago, Lakshya got his first break in television with the series Warrior High (2015). Recognition came his way with Porus The Elder (2017-18). The big screen debut, though, happened much later with Kill (2023) in which he plays an NSG commando who takes on dacoits on a running train.
Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, who wrote and directed Kill, says he zeroed in on Lakshya in the first meeting when he narrated the script to him in the 45 minutes they spent together. “I could see the expressions on his face changing. I could see the same kind of vulnerability that I wanted in my character. I could see him feeling the love, the aggression,” he recalls. “The character had to be strong, and, at the same time, extremely emotional and vulnerable. And I could see both these things in him.”
After he had read the script, Lakshya went back to Bhat with a diary and kept making notes about the character. He would discuss those regularly with the director. “He’s constantly thinking about and working on the character,” says Bhat. “There were times when he would call at 11 pm, asking if I had two minutes because he had thought of something related to the film. And the conversation would invariably go on for 30 to 40 minutes.”
Click here for Forbes India 30 Under 30 2026 list
Kill gave Lakshya appreciation while The Ba***ds of Bollywood helped him establish his identity in a competitive industry. The actor is grateful for the accolades coming his way, but remains unfazed by the attention. “Quite a lot has changed, but at the same time, nothing much has changed,” he says. “It is overwhelming and a validation for me as an actor.”
His journey has taught him that one is never in the driving seat. “There’s a bigger force taking care of you. The only thing in your control is your hard work. If you are patient and keep doing one thing over and over again, sooner or later, you will get results,” says Lakshya, who will star in Chand Mera Dil, an intense love story, in 2026. “My mission is to keep growing and keep learning… one day, I want to be called a great actor.”
His fraternity believes he is capable of pulling off any role. “Lakshya is star material. There are a lot of actors who are talented, a lot who are gifted and a lot who work on themselves. He is all three,” says Bhat. “His biggest strength is that he channelises vulnerability very well. And he immediately understands the emotional side of the character. It helps that he is an emotional person. He puts in a lot of effort... and that is where he scores above everyone else.”
On the last day of shoot for Kill, recalls Lakshya, the entire unit applauded him and his effort for almost eight minutes. “That moment has stayed with me. It made me emotional, it made me feel the value of hard work… that’s what I live for—the applause… it’s the biggest pay cheque for any actor,” he says.
First Published: Jan 12, 2026, 14:47Subscribe Now
(This story appears in the Jan 09, 2026 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, Click here.)
- Home /
- 30-under-30-2026 /
- How-lakshya-hit-the-bullseye-with-the-bads-of-bollywood