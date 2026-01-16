Advertisement

Super 30: Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 alumni—shining examples of excellence

From Bhavish Aggarwal and Smriti Mandhana to Vicky Kaushal and Jasprit Bumrah, we look at 30 achievers across sectors from the time we began publishing the list

By Forbes India
Jan 16, 2026, 17:26 IST11 min
1/29
Bhavish Aggarwal, OLA | A 2014 listee, Bhavish Aggarwal founded Ola, which brought app-based ride hailing in India into the mainstream. He later founded Ola Electric, a company he took public in August 2024. Aggarwal has now set his sights on building Krutrim, an AI venture.Photo by Manoj Patil for Forbes India
2/29
Pooja Dhingra, Le15 Patisserie | In 2010, pastry chef Pooja Dhingra founded Le15 Patisserie and introduced Mumbai to macarons. Today, the macarons have made Dhingra a household name. Le15 Patisserie operates out of four Mumbai outlets and delivers its fresh bakery products across the city, and its hot chocolate, coffee mixes and cookies pan-India.Dhingra has also authored three books (cookbooks and a children’s novel) and been a judge on Masterchef India. In 2025, she became the first Indian chef to win the La Liste Pastry Game Changer award in Paris. Dhingra is currently working on a cafe brand, set to launch in 2026.Photo by Prasad Gori for Forbes India
3/29
Cheteshwar Pujara, cricketer | Pujara was the answer to the question ‘Who after Rahul Dravid?’, if not so much in technique, at least in temperament. He owned the No 3 position in Tests and built his iteration of ‘The Wall’, the sobriquet that Dravid once earned for his infallible defence. He was one of the key architects of India’s 2020-21 victory in Australia, a series in which it lost a battery of players to injury. Through the four Tests in the series, Pujara copped a series of body blows but wore out the opposition defending 928 balls that included a 211-ball 56.Photo by Vivek Prakash / Reuters
4/29
PV Sindhu, badminton player | Sindhu is the most successful shuttler in the history of Indian badminton with a list of firsts and uniques to her name. She is the only Indian player to have won two Olympic medals—a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Games—and is the only Indian to have won the prestigious BWF World Championship (in 2019). She also has five podium finishes in the world championship, the highest for an Indian.Photo by Raajesh Kashyap/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
5/29
Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha | The co-founder of Zerodha has expanded his profile over the years into content and investing. The founder of the WTF community, which includes a podcast and a fund, has created a niche hosting notable industry leaders on his show. His latest venture with Future Group founder Kishore Biyani called The Foundery offers a short programme to mentor entrepreneurs.Photo by Bmaximage
6/29
Jim Sarbh, Actor | Jim Sarbh, a theatre-trained actor and a 2015 listee, broke out with Neerja and expanded his repertoire with Sanju and Gangubai Kathiawadi. He continues to move fluidly between mainstream cinema, short films and streaming projects. Photo by Mexy Xavier
7/29
Yash Bhanage, Hunger Inc | On the list in 2016, Yash Bhanage travelled to the US for an Under 30 event, where he heard tennis legend Maria Sharapova talk about her confectionary brand Sugarpova. That triggered the thought for what became Bombay Sweet Shop, a premium take on Indian mithai, which now contributes nearly 40 percent to the group’s bottom line.Hunger Inc’s other restaurants—The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, Veronica’s and Papa’s—all consistently win accolades and awards; in 2025, The Bombay Canteen ranked No 69 on Asia’s Best Bars, and No 91 on the Asia’s Best Restaurants list.Photo by Joshua Navalkar for Forbes India
8/29
Shashank Kumar & Harshil Mathur, RazorPay | From a scrappy startup trying to build a low-cost payment solution in 2014, Razorpay is now set to list in the public markets. The startup from Jaipur started out by building a payment gateway and has since launched a suite of products and has also recently received a licence for cross-border payment processing. Last valued at $7.5 billion, it has plans to launch in other Southeast Asian countries over the next year.Photo by Selvapraksh Lakshmanan for Forbes India
9/29
Rahul Jaimini & Nandan Reddy, Swiggy | The journey of Swiggy started as Bundl Technologies, a business-to-business logistics company, in 2013, but it winded up within a year. This paved the way for delivery platform Swiggy in 2014 which would deliver food within 30 minutes at lower costs than the restaurants. Today, Swiggy is a publicly listed company with `1.04 lakh crore market cap and additional lines of business including quick commerce and dining out.Photo by Selvaprakash Lakshmanan for Forbes India
10/29
Raghav Chandra & Varun Khaitan, Urban Company | With an idea to organise services and deliver a uniform experience, three engineers set up Urban Company, then UrbanClap, in 2014. The company focused on verified and trained professionals offering on-demand services across metros and has since created a force of gig workers including electricians, carpenters, plumbers, beauticians and more. The company listed on the bourses in 2025.Photo by Amit Verma

