Dubai, UAE, 5th and 6th December 2025

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards is a global platform celebrating leaders who are shaping progress through purpose, discipline, and meaningful impact. It brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from across industries who are not only building successful enterprises but also uplifting communities and redefining modern leadership.

At its core, the Awards honour individuals who choose contribution over competition, clarity over noise, and long term value over short term recognition. It is where influence meets responsibility and where success is measured not only by achievement but by the ability to create meaningful and lasting change.

The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025 Global Edition marked a significant milestone. With more than 2.17 million digital profiles screened using AI, 87,946 interviews conducted, and participants from 102 countries, this year reflects the platform’s expanding global footprint. The celebration held on the 5th and 6th of December at JA Resorts and Hotels, Soul Beach, Dubai, brought together more than 600 distinguished attendees from 84 nations. The event was also live streamed on YouTube to more than 10,000 virtual viewers, extending global recognition to a wider network of visionaries, leaders, and supporters.

Through this platform, Forttuna continues to redefine excellence not as a title, but as a philosophy and a responsibility. The 2025 honourees represent individuals whose work, principles, and leadership style embody intentional progress.

