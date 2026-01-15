Dubai, UAE, 5th and 6th December 2025
The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards is a global platform celebrating leaders who are shaping progress through purpose, discipline, and meaningful impact. It brings together innovators, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from across industries who are not only building successful enterprises but also uplifting communities and redefining modern leadership.
At its core, the Awards honour individuals who choose contribution over competition, clarity over noise, and long term value over short term recognition. It is where influence meets responsibility and where success is measured not only by achievement but by the ability to create meaningful and lasting change.
The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025 Global Edition marked a significant milestone. With more than 2.17 million digital profiles screened using AI, 87,946 interviews conducted, and participants from 102 countries, this year reflects the platform’s expanding global footprint. The celebration held on the 5th and 6th of December at JA Resorts and Hotels, Soul Beach, Dubai, brought together more than 600 distinguished attendees from 84 nations. The event was also live streamed on YouTube to more than 10,000 virtual viewers, extending global recognition to a wider network of visionaries, leaders, and supporters.
Through this platform, Forttuna continues to redefine excellence not as a title, but as a philosophy and a responsibility. The 2025 honourees represent individuals whose work, principles, and leadership style embody intentional progress.
Anum Mir
When Anum Mir, Chief Executive Officer of YOLO Pret and Director of CSR and Employee Welfare at the T M Group of Companies, entered the business world through T M Rubbers, she was navigating leadership, motherhood, and entrepreneurship simultaneously. In a male dominated industry, she learned resilience, built confidence, and redefined leadership through empathy and impact.
YOLO Pret became her creative expression, but it was the women working at T M Rubbers who transformed her purpose. Their stories revealed that leadership is not about authority, it is about empowerment.
Over the years, Anum has mentored home based women entrepreneurs, guiding them in product development, client relations, and market visibility. Though she never formally founded an NGO, her work speaks louder than institutional labels. She has supported vocational training for the visually impaired, advocated for third gender inclusion, and helped labourers access pathways to dignity.
Her leadership philosophy remains grounded in compassion and community: “Success is not what we achieve alone. It is the change we leave behind in others.”
Simone Dongu
Simone Dongu, President of The Dongu Group and honouree of the Forttuna Global 100: The PowerList 2025, has built his career on the belief that leadership cannot rely on assumptions in a world shaped by rapid technological and structural change. With more than thirty years of entrepreneurial and advisory experience, he has seen how uncertainty, noise, and misaligned logic can hinder even the strongest organisations.
To Simone, strategy is not a document, it is a discipline. His work focuses on intervening where founders and executives must confront blind spots, recalibrate decision-making, and realign vision with execution as complexity increases. He believes leaders fail less from external competition and more from internal misdirection: a loss of clarity that obscures purpose and delays action.
Through leadership advisory, Simone equips decision-makers to think long term, move with precision, and operate with clarity in environments increasingly shaped by technology. His work demonstrates how systems thinking, psychological insight, and emotional intelligence together create sustainable leadership.
The Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2025 continue to spotlight individuals like Anum Mir and Simone Dongu, whose journeys prove that progress is built not only through innovation and scale, but through empathy, intention, and clarity. As Forttuna honours leaders shaping the future, these honourees exemplify the spirit of purposeful leadership that will define the next era of global transformation.
First Published: Jan 15, 2026, 11:17
