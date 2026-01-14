Simona Mohan (28)

Co-founder, Raho Hospitalities

As with every 20-something, Simona Mohan and her friends were on a hunt for a New Year’s escape a few Decembers ago. A holiday in Coorg, dealing with subpar accommodation, planted the seed that eventually became Raho Hospitalities—an experience-led, mass-premium homestay brand that offers curated, end-to-end holiday experiences in non-urban leisure destinations.

Mohan, along with family friends Sidharth and Gautham Somana, twin brothers aged 35, started a pilot project two years ago with a single, family-owned, two-bedroom cottage in Coorg. “We did some simple decor, changed the bedsheets, added some paintings, and spent less than ₹5,000 on the project,” Mohan says. “We listed it on Airbnb to test it out, and we saw high occupancies of about 85 percent.”

At the time, Mohan was working in politics, drafting election manifestos, writing papers for MPs, and tracking parliamentary sessions. Sidharth, who was on a gap year from university, focussed on Raho, while Gautham was studying in the US. Mohan was helping with operations and on-ground guest service part-time. Sidharth had to return to university in the US the following year, and Mohan took charge.

Read More