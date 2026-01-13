Advertisement
Photo of the day: Uber India launches EV bike taxis in Mumbai

A fleet of EV Bike Taxis launched by Uber India in partnership with Loadshare at the Tardeo RTO on January 12, 2026 in Mumbai, India. Beginning with a pilot fleet 50 bikes, Uber has plans to scale it

By Forbes India
Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 16:39 IST1 min
Image: Photo by Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

