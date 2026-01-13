‘We wanted to make India self-reliant in critical mineral recycling’

Q. What drove you to be an entrepreneur? What made you get into the field of recycling and refining metals?

I always wanted to be independent and do something different that also helped the nation, created a broader impact, rather than following a conventional business path. While my family has been involved in the metals business, the focus has largely been on virgin metals. I got interested in recycling and refining when, as an exchange student, I visited scrapyards in the US and UK.

After setting up Rikayaa, we initially imported scrap and recycled it in our facility in India. Subsequently, we started importing 99.9 percent pure tin ingots from Indonesia to supply the domestic market. When I realised that India’s tin requirement was almost entirely dependent on imports, I started looking into developing a domestic recycling solution for tin, and eventually came up with a green refining process combining hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical techniques.

Q. What made you focus on sustainability?

