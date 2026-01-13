Drop 10-minute delivery promise: Govt tells quick-commerce platforms

Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya has reportedly stepped in to address growing safety concerns around 10-minute deliveries in India’s quick-commerce sector. News reports suggest that Mandaviya recently held discussions with leading platforms, such as Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy, and Zomato, and urged them to remove 10-minute delivery claims from their marketing campaigns. Following the announcement, shares of Eternal Ltd on January 13 were up 3.26 percent at Rs 294.55 at around 3.09 pm, while Swiggy’s stock edged up 0.1 percent to Rs 349.90.

The move comes after delivery workers across platforms organised a strike in December by refusing to work on high-demand days such Christmas and New Year’s Eve across multiple cities. The strike highlighted concerns about labour practices, gig workers’ earnings, and social and health coverage, especially in the context of 10-minute deliveries, which have come under scrutiny and criticism in the recent past.

Mandaviya highlighted that such time-bound promises put undue pressure on delivery partners, compelling them to rush through traffic and increasing the risk of accidents. “Worker safety cannot be compromised for speed,” the minister reportedly told company representatives, emphasising the need for a more responsible approach to customer convenience.

Blinkit has reportedly already dropped its “10-minute delivery” tagline, rewording its brand positioning from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep”. Other players, including Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Zomato, are expected to follow suit in the coming days.

