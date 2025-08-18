Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in India explained: Meaning, types, and tax rules

Curious about how to invest in REITs in India? Learn what they are, how they work, tax implications, and various benefits and challenges
India’s real estate sector is one of the massive forces of its economy, expected to contribute almost 13 percent to India’s GDP by 2025. But while the industry continues to expand, funding remains a long-standing challenge, especially for large-scale commercial developments.
With traditional financing often falling short, the market has seen a clear shift in interest toward new, more accessible investment models. One such option gaining traction is the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
In this article, we’ll discuss everything about REITs in India - what they are, how they work, types of REITs, tax implications, and more.
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in India are companies that own and manage valuable properties, mostly commercial spaces like tech parks, malls, warehouses, or data centres. Think of it as a mutual fund, but instead of pooling money into stocks or bonds, REITs collect funds from multiple investors and put that into real estate assets.
REITs allow you to access real estate investments without having to buy or manage properties yourself. Rental income from the properties is collected and distributed as dividends among the unit holders. This makes REIT funds a source of relatively steady cash flows.
As of May 2025, the top REITs in India collectively manage assets worth over ₹1.6 lakh crore and are gaining strong interest from those who want to know how to invest in REITs in India.
Here are some top REITs in India listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE):
|Sr.no.
|Top REITs in India
|Founded in
|1
|DLF Ltd
|1946
|2
|Lodha Developers Ltd (formerly known as Macrotech Developers)
|1980
|3
|Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
|1986
|4
|Godrej Properties Ltd
|1990
|5
|Oberoi Realty Ltd
|1998
|6
|Phoenix Mills Ltd
|1905
|7
|Embassy Office Parks REIT
|2014
|8
|Brigade Enterprises Ltd
|1986
|9
|Nexus Select Trust
|2022
|10
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|2014
|11
|Anant Raj Ltd
|1969
|12
|Signature Global (India) Ltd
|2000
REITs collect money from multiple investors and use that pool to buy and manage commercial properties. The rental income collected from these properties becomes the main source of earnings.
As per SEBI rules, REITs in India must distribute at least 90 percent of this income to investors, usually in the form of dividends. When you invest, you don’t own the property - you hold units, similar to mutual fund units. They're listed on the stock exchange, so their value can fluctuate depending on market and economic conditions and how the underlying real estate investments perform.
You, as an investor, can benefit in two ways: regular income from rent and the potential growth in unit value over time. This is why REIT funds are an attractive option if you’re exploring how to invest in REITs in India.
REITs in India are structured in different ways based on how they invest and generate income. Here’s a breakdown of the main types:
Like any investment, REITs in India come with both benefits and trade-offs. While they offer a relatively stable way to enter real estate investments, there are some limitations that investors should be aware of.
Here’s a quick comparison:
|Pros
|Cons
|Regular dividend income from rent
|Subject to stock market volatility
|Liquidity - units can be traded easily on NSE
|Limited capital growth compared to stocks
|Helps diversify the overall investment portfolio
|No tax exemptions on dividends
|Easy entry into commercial real estate
|High management fees and other additional charges
|Transparent structure regulated by SEBI
|Limited REITs are available currently
Before investing in REIT funds, know how your returns will be taxed. Earnings from real estate investments are taxed as dividends and capital gains.
Any dividend income you receive from REITs will be considered a part of your annual income and is taxed based on your income slab rate. There are no special exemptions on these payouts.
If you sell your units within a year, short-term capital gains (STCG) apply at 15 percent. If held for over a year, long-term capital gains (LTCG) are taxed at 10 percent for profits above ₹1 lakh, without indexation.
For international REIT funds, gains are treated differently. STCG applies if units are held for up to 3 years and taxed as per the slab rate. LTCG (after 3 years) is taxed at 20 percent with indexation.
Here’s how you can start investing in REITs in India:
For those looking into real estate investments with lower capital, REITs in India offer an accessible way to participate in commercial real estate.