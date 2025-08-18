REITs and InvITs in India: Key differences and considerations

Learn the key differences between REITs and InvITs in India. Understand their underlying assets, risks, and which one aligns better with your investment goals
As more people look beyond traditional investment routes like fixed deposits, stocks, or gold, alternative options have caught attention, especially those that offer the potential for steady income without the usual day-to-day involvement.
If you’ve explored new avenues of passive income or portfolio diversification, you’ve likely come across the terms REITs and InvITs. Both these investment vehicles have been gaining ground in India over the past few years, particularly among those looking for medium- to long-term investment ideas that balance income and growth.
Although they may seem similar, there are important differences worth noting and understanding how REITs and InvITs work can help you determine where they might fit in your portfolio.
Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) operate similarly to mutual funds, but instead of investing in stocks or bonds, they pool money to invest in income-generating real estate. These include office complexes, shopping malls, warehouses, and healthcare facilities. REITs in India are listed and traded on stock exchanges, making it easy for you to buy or sell units just like shares.
REITs follow a structured model involving a sponsor, a management company, and a trust. This clear separation of roles brings some transparency and accountability to the structure.
Earnings typically come from rental income and property sales. By regulation, REITs are required to distribute a large portion of their taxable income (around 90 percent) as dividends.
Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) provide retail investors with a way to participate in large-scale infrastructure projects, previously limited to big institutional players.
Like REITs, they pool funds from multiple investors, but instead of real estate, the money is used to manage large infrastructure projects like toll roads, bridges, power transmission networks, gas pipelines, airports, and telecom towers.
InvITs are usually set up by sponsors (private equity firms or infrastructure companies) who transfer ownership of operational projects to the trust. In return, the trust issues units to investors, allowing them to earn a share of the returns. Revenue comes from long-term contracts, toll collections, or user fees.
Together, both REITs and InvITs managed total assets worth over $80 billion, indicating a growing interest in these alternatives to traditional investment routes.
To understand REITs vs. InvITs, here’s a quick comparison:
|Specifics
|REITs
|InvITs
|Underlying asset of investment
|Commercial real estate, like offices, malls, hotels, warehouses, etc., either completed or under construction
|Infrastructure projects like seaports, bridges, power lines, cell towers, highways, and so on
|Revenue generation and stability
|Mostly through rent and occasional property sales. Income stability is moderate, depending on rental rates and occupancy
|From toll collections, usage charges, or long-term contracts. Income stability is relatively stable due to fixed cash flows
|Structure
|3-tier structured model with a sponsor, a management company, and a trust
|Similar 3-tiered structure with a sponsor, trustee, and investment managers
|Liquidity
|High liquidity due to smaller trading units
|Lower liquidity than REITs due to long-term infrastructure projects
|Risks
|Market-driven, linked to property market cycles
|Regulatory changes, political involvement, and project execution risks
|Minimum capital
|₹50,000
|₹1 lakh
