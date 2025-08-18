REITs and InvITs in India: Key differences and considerations

As more people look beyond traditional investment routes like fixed deposits, stocks, or gold, alternative options have caught attention, especially those that offer the potential for steady income without the usual day-to-day involvement.

If you’ve explored new avenues of passive income or portfolio diversification, you’ve likely come across the terms REITs and InvITs. Both these investment vehicles have been gaining ground in India over the past few years, particularly among those looking for medium- to long-term investment ideas that balance income and growth.

Although they may seem similar, there are important differences worth noting and understanding how REITs and InvITs work can help you determine where they might fit in your portfolio.

First of all, What are REITs?

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) operate similarly to mutual funds, but instead of investing in stocks or bonds, they pool money to invest in income-generating real estate. These include office complexes, shopping malls, warehouses, and healthcare facilities. REITs in India are listed and traded on stock exchanges, making it easy for you to buy or sell units just like shares.

REITs follow a structured model involving a sponsor, a management company, and a trust. This clear separation of roles brings some transparency and accountability to the structure.