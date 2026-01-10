Advertisement

Riyaaz Amlani: Leadership is to marshall resources well

Inside the restaurateur’s world, where passion and people-first leadership power a ₹600 crore F&B empire

By Mexy Xavier
Last Updated: Jan 10, 2026, 10:17 IST1 min
Riyaaz Amlani, Founder & MD of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd. Photo by Mexy Xavier
Lines blur when it comes to Riyaaz Amlani—a man for whom work and life flow seamlessly into one another. Step into his home and you’re greeted by the proud Liverpool coat of arms, while a blazing motorbike dominates the wall opposite, hinting at his love for speed and passion and his adventurous spirit that once took him biking to Ladakh. Amlani’s weekends bring poker nights with friends, but behind the easy camaraderie lies a story of grit and vision.

From walking away from a shoe business that he started when he was 16 to building a nearly Rs 600-crore F&B business empire, including popular chains like Social, the restaurateur embodies the rare ability to see the bigger picture and rally people towards it. Add to that a generous amount of hard work—like spending three days in a cramped Dharavi shoe factory to fulfil the promise to a customer.

For Amlani, leadership is rooted in collective belief and execution: “As a business leader, you need to be able to orchestrate the efforts and the sinew of a small army for a purpose.” He believes true leadership goes beyond authority or titles. “Leadership is about getting people to believe in a common cause,” he says.

First Published: Jan 10, 2026, 09:00

