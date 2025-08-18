Top 10 Indian States and UTs with the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

Know about the top 10 Indian states and UTs with the highest FDI (foreign direct investment) and the government initiatives driving the sector
One of the defining factors in India’s economic trajectory is the foreign direct investment. From manufacturing hubs to digital infrastructure, many global investors are showing confidence and long-term growth plans in the Indian market. Some states and union territories have managed to attract a significantly larger share of this inflow into services, software, trading, and manufacturing.
According to a PIB press release, India recorded more than $81 billion in foreign direct investment in FY 2024-25, indicating a 14 percent jump from the previous year. That’s more than double the inflow seen a decade ago.
In this post, we’ll discuss the top 10 Indian states and UTs with the highest FDI, to give you a clearer picture of where the money is moving and why. If you’re an investor, policymaker, or just curious about India’s economic map, this data will give you real insights into the foreign direct investments.
Foreign direct investment is when a company or investor from one country invests money directly into a business or asset in another country. It’s usually about taking a controlling stake, enough to influence how the business is run.
FDI can look like setting up a new factory, buying a large stake in a local company, or forming a joint venture. The idea is long-term involvement, not just short-term profit. For example, one of the major FDI deals in India was Google’s $4.5 billion investment in Reliance Jio Platforms in 2020.
Along with the needed capital, in India, it opens up new job opportunities, advances in technology, and improved business practices.
FDI growth is often a sign of global confidence in a country’s economic future. Here’s the latest data for the top 10 Indian states and union territories with the highest FDI:
|Sr.no.
|Top 10 Indian states
|FDI (in $ million)
|1
|Maharashtra
|19,589
|2
|Karnataka
|6,619
|3
|Gujarat
|5,711
|4
|Delhi
|6,091
|5
|Tamil Nadu
|3,681
|6
|Haryana
|3,147
|7
|Telangana
|2,994
|8
|Uttar Pradesh
|436
|9
|Rajasthan
|374
|10
|Jharkhand
|7
Investing in India through foreign direct investment happens in two ways: the automatic route and the government route.
In an automatic route, foreign investors do not require prior government approval, meaning they can invest directly by partnering with Indian companies, setting up subsidiaries, or establishing new businesses. Sectors like manufacturing, services, telecom, and retail usually fall under this category.
For sectors such as defence, media, or mining, investments must go through the government route, which involves approval from the relevant ministry.
Investors can bring in capital by subscribing to the Memorandum of Association (MoA), private placements, mergers or demergers, share purchases, rights or bonus issues, or even swapping capital instruments and convertible notes.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) track and regulate the flow and compliance.
Foreign direct investments can be grouped into four categories based on the investor’s intent and the business relationship between the parent company:
In India, some of the top contributors are from the USA, Japan, Mauritius, Singapore, and the Netherlands, each playing a major role in driving the foreign direct investment growth.
The Indian Government has introduced many policy initiatives and reforms to keep the momentum going:
Like any other financial sector, foreign direct investments are associated with several pros and cons.
Despite these challenges, India remains a preferred investment hub, and the numbers continue to grow.