Top 10 Indian States and UTs with the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

One of the defining factors in India’s economic trajectory is the foreign direct investment. From manufacturing hubs to digital infrastructure, many global investors are showing confidence and long-term growth plans in the Indian market. Some states and union territories have managed to attract a significantly larger share of this inflow into services, software, trading, and manufacturing.

According to a PIB press release, India recorded more than $81 billion in foreign direct investment in FY 2024-25, indicating a 14 percent jump from the previous year. That’s more than double the inflow seen a decade ago.

In this post, we’ll discuss the top 10 Indian states and UTs with the highest FDI, to give you a clearer picture of where the money is moving and why. If you’re an investor, policymaker, or just curious about India’s economic map, this data will give you real insights into the foreign direct investments.

What is an FDI?

Foreign direct investment is when a company or investor from one country invests money directly into a business or asset in another country. It’s usually about taking a controlling stake, enough to influence how the business is run.

FDI can look like setting up a new factory, buying a large stake in a local company, or forming a joint venture. The idea is long-term involvement, not just short-term profit. For example, one of the major FDI deals in India was Google’s $4.5 billion investment in Reliance Jio Platforms in 2020.