GDP of Indian states and union territories

I
ndia, a diverse nation comprising 28 states, seven union territories, and a national capital territory (NCT), is a dynamic player in the global economic landscape. While the GDP of India
in 2023 has reached $3.75 trillion in 2023, the respective GDP of Indian states showcases a vibrant picture of growth and development across regions. By examining the GDP and per capita GDP of Indian states, we can gauge each state and territory's economic performance and growth rate.
GDP of Indian States: Why Consider GDP and GDP Per Capita
GDP, or the gross domestic product, is a parameter to measure the value of all goods and services produced in a particular region. As for GDP per capita, it is a measure that represents the average economic output, or Gross Domestic Product (GDP), per person in a country. It is estimated by dividing the total GDP of a country by its population. Both these parameters gave an excellent notion of how much wealth the population holds in a particular region. Therefore, a ranking by the GDP of Indian states is a good way to figure out our country's richest and poorest states.
GDP of Indian States: Indian States Ranked by GDP
The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita GDP of Indian states provide insightful metrics that reflect the financial health and prosperity of the nation in a fiscal year. Let's explore these figures and delve into the economic fabric of India.
**Data as of 2020-21 * Data as of 2019-20GDP sourced from PRS Legislative Research; GDP Per Capita sourced from Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation
|Rank & State
|GSDP (Rs Lakh Crore) (FY 2023-24)
|Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (Rs Lakh) (FY 2022-23)
|#1 Maharashtra
|38.79
|2.24
|#2 Tamil Nadu
|28.3
|2.73
|#3 Gujarat
|25.62
|2.41
|#4 Karnataka
|25
|3.01
|#5 Uttar Pradesh
|24.39
|0.83
|#6 West Bengal
|17.19
|1.41
|#7 Rajasthan
|15.7
|1.56
|#8 Andhra Pradesh
|14.49
|2.19
|#9 Telangana
|14
|3.08
|#10 Madhya Pradesh
|13.87
|1.4
|#11 Kerala
|11.3
|2.33
|#12 Haryana
|11.2
|2.96
|#13 Delhi
|10.4
|2.72
|#14 Odisha
|8.65
|1.5
|#15 Bihar
|8.59
|0.54
|#16 Punjab
|6.98
|1.73
|#17 Assam
|5.67
|1.18
|#18 Chhattisgarh
|5.07
|1.33
|#19 Jharkhand
|4.23
|0.91
|#20 Uttarakhand
|3.33
|2.33
|#21 Jammu & Kashmir (UT)
|2.3
|1.32
|#22 Himachal Pradesh
|2.14
|2.22
|#23 Goa
|1
|4.72
|#24 Andaman & Nicobar Islands**
|0.89
|2.29
|#25 Chandigarh*
|0.49
|3.33
|#26 Meghalaya
|0.46
|0.98
|#27 Manipur
|0.45
|0.91
|#28 Sikkim
|0.42
|5.19
|#29 Puducherry
|0.39
|2.22
|#30 Nagaland
|0.37
|1.25
|#31 Arunachal Pradesh
|0.37
|2.05
|#32 Mizoram
|0.35
|1.98
|#33 Tripura
|0.22
|1.59
|#34 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|NA
|NA
Top 10 States in India by GDP: A Closer Look
Now, it’s time for a deeper insight into the top 10 by the GDP of Indian states. All data on population is as per the last Population Census of India conducted in 2011. The data regarding foreign direct investment inflows are sourced from Invest India
.
Maharashtra:
- Population: 11.2 cr
- FDI Inflows (October 2019 to March 2023): $53.97 Billion
The third-largest state in India by area, Maharashtra comes as the wealthiest when you account for the GDP of Indian states in 2023-24. Maharashtra can be called the creative hub of India with its thriving design, fashion, film, music, performing arts, publishing, and TV and radio industries. However, the service sector contributes most to the economy here, representing 61.4 percent of the value addition and 69.3 percent of the value output.
Tamil Nadu
- Population: 7.2 cr
- FDI Inflows (October 2019 to March 2023): $8.5 Billion
Tamil Nadu, a southern Indian state, is renowned for its vibrant cultural heritage and strong industrial base. The automotive, textiles, and information technology sectors drive the state's economy. Chennai, the capital city, is a major hub for IT and manufacturing.
Gujarat
- Population: 6.0 cr
- FDI Inflows (October 2019 to March 2023): $31.9 Billion
Lining India's western coast, Gujarat is India's fifth-largest state by land area. The agricultural sector acts as the primary source of income for the region, with agriculture and industrial production being the prime occupations for most of the Gujaratis. Prominent produce from Gujarat include cotton, milk and dairy products, groundnuts, dates, and sugarcane.
Karnataka
- Population: 6.1 cr
- FDI Inflows (October 2019 to March 2023): $44.46 Billion
Karnataka is a state in southwestern India known for its thriving technology industry. Home to the city of Bengaluru, often referred to as the "Silicon Valley of India," Karnataka boasts the fourth-largest technology cluster in the world. The state's rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and strong emphasis on education and innovation make it a prominent player in India's economic landscape. Its strategic location and business-friendly policies have attracted investments from multinational corporations and fostered a robust startup ecosystem.
Uttar Pradesh
- Population: 19.9 cr
- FDI Inflows (October 2019 to March 2023): $1.3 Billion
Uttar Pradesh has a multifaceted economy with significant contributions from agriculture, manufacturing, and services. With a focus on sectors like agro-based industries, information technology, and handicrafts, Uttar Pradesh's economic development is reflected in the per capita GDP of Indian states.
West Bengal
- Population: 9.1 cr
- FDI Inflows (October 2019 to March 2023): $1.42 Billion
Inhabiting a space in India’s eastern corner along the Bay of Bengal, West Bengal has agriculture as the leading industry. The state is responsible for a significant portion of the Indian rice harvest. Further, the petrochemical industry in Bengal is thriving, and other integral manufactures consist of automobiles, ships, chemicals and fertilisers, jute, cotton textiles, and electronics.
Rajasthan
- Population : 6.8 cr
- FDI Inflows (October 2019 to March 2023): $2.07 Billion
Rajasthan, the largest state in India by area, is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant traditions. Agriculture, mining, and tourism primarily drive the state's economy. The state's economic growth is an essential part of the overall per capita GDP of Indian states.
Andhra Pradesh
- Population : 4.9 cr
- FDI Inflows (October 2019 to March 2023): $796 Million
Andhra Pradesh, known as the Eastern Gateway of India, has the second-largest coastline in the country and is rich in natural resources. The state significantly contributes to the GDP of India, focusing on sectors like agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and information technology.
Telangana
- Population : 3.5 cr
- FDI Inflows (October 2019 to March 2023): $4.74 Billion
Telangana, home to the tech-savvy populace of Hyderabad, has seen remarkable industrial growth and foreign direct investment inflows. The state's focus on information technology, biotechnology, and manufacturing has positioned it prominently among the top Indian states by GDP.
Madhya Pradesh
- Population : 7.2 cr
- FDI Inflows (October 2019 to March 2023): $529.89 Million
Madhya Pradesh, often called the "Heart of India," is known for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. The state is a hub for agriculture, boasting diverse crops. It's also the largest producer of soybeans in India. With a mix of modern industries and traditional crafts, Madhya Pradesh offers a unique blend of economic activities. The state's tourism sector thrives, attracting visitors to its historical sites and natural parks.