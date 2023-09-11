To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
  4. Freshworks Investor Day — One takeaway that reflects enterprise customer push

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
Freshworks organised its first investor day last week and provided some granular data on how it's doing and where it's headed. One noteworthy takeaway was that Freshservice, the company's IT service management and related operations product, has emerged as its most powerful growth engine—increasing in the "low 40s" percent annually, which is more than twice as fast as the company's overall growth in recent quarters. CEO Girish Mathrubootham, who also envisions all his products to be increasingly AI-infused, expects to capture multiple adjacent opportunities

Sep 11, 2023
