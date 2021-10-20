Buoyed by the pandemic boost to books, Frankfurt fair returns

The Frankfurt book fair, the world's largest, opens its doors to a publishing industry in robust health after the pandemic boosted reading

Image: Daniel Roland / AFP



The Frankfurt book fair, the world's largest, opens its doors to a publishing industry in robust health after the pandemic boosted reading —but supply chain concerns threaten to dampen the mood.



After going almost fully digital in 2020 to curb the coronavirus spread, this year's fair is returning as an in-person event but will still be a more muted version of past editions.





Christmas concerns

Atwood phoning in