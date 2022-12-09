From chocolate giraffes to Rosalía's gum: TikTok runs down its most viral videos of 2022





The end of the year is fast approaching and TikTok is rounding up 2022's top videos on the social media site. The Chinese giant has unveiled its run-down of the most popular videos of 2022, both in the United States and worldwide.





TikTok's top hits



Top TikTok videos in the "FYFaves" category

In the US:

Worldwide:

Which videos made the biggest mark on TikTok this year? The Chinese giant has unveiled its top 10 videos in nine categories: "FYFaves," the most popular videos of the year from the "For You" page; "TikTok Taught Me" featuring videos with an educational vocation; "The Playlist" of most popular songs on the site; "Only On TikTok" with trends exclusive to the social network, using songs, effects and other features of the app; "Breakthrough Stars" for the year's rising stars; "The Hitmakers" or the most popular artists; "Uncovered Communities" for niche communities popular on the app; "Eats on Repeat" for trending food and recipes; and "Loved by TikTok" for the year's most popular products and small businesses.In the United States, it's a French creator who takes the lead in the "FYFaves," with chef Amaury Guichon's viral video of him making a chocolate giraffe. The TikTok video has no less than 308.9 million views. Animals have definitely won the hearts of users, since a chipmunk video from @chipmunksoftiktok, with 227 million views, comes second, ahead of the singer Rosalía and her viral chewing gum video, with more than 157 million views.The ranking of the most popular videos on TikTok includes both unknown creators and celebrities. Besides Rosalía, the singer Lizzo takes seventh place in "FYFaves," and the stars of the series "Riverdale" —Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch—who share a common account on the social network, are in fourth place.Worldwide, South Korean creator @ox_zung takes the top spot for "FYFaves" with a video of him testing unusual tricks. Rosalía is once again in the top three, but this time the Spanish singer takes second place.@amauryguichon - Making a chocolate giraffe !@chipmunksoftiktok - Squishy returns after hibernation@rosalia - Rosalia chews gum@blondebrunetteredhead - The "Riverdale" leads do the "jiggle jiggle" trend@little.blooming.women - “I’m just a baby!”@schmoyoho - Corn Kid gets a remix@lizzo - Lizzo teaches the moves to "About Damn Time"@itsmrfinn - A teacher's show reveal@jimmydarts - Getting homeless Tom back on his feet@meltandpour - Lava vs. ice1 - @ox_zung2 - @rosalia3 - @lav_sings4 - @robertirwin5 - @thammachad