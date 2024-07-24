From 'Joker: Folie a deux' to 'Wolfs', Venice film fest unveils star-studded line-up

Hollywood pals George Clooney and Brad Pitt will also be on Lido island in Venice's lagoon for the world's oldest movie festival, which runs from August 28 to September 7
Stars including Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga and Nicole Kidman are expected on the red carpet at Venice's film festival this year, with 21 films competing for the coveted Golden Lion, organisers said Tuesday.
