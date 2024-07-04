Google's greenhouse gas emissions grow as it powers AI

Google's climate-changing emissions have increased 48 percent in the past five years, at odds with a touted goal of becoming carbon neutral for the sake of the planet
Google, despite its goal of achieving net-zero emissions, is pumping out more greenhouse gas than before as it powers data centers needed to support artificial intelligence, the company said.
Google's climate-changing emissions have increased 48 percent in the past five years, at odds with a touted goal of becoming carbon neutral for the sake of the planet, according to an annual environmental report released on Tuesday.