The rising levels of the seas and oceans is a tipping point of particular concern for climate scientists.

Image: Glenn R. Specht-grs photo / Shutterstock



It's well known that the rise in sea levels is linked to climate change. But the phenomenon might have begun all the way back in 1863, the time when the industrial age intensified, according to an international team of scientists.



Rising levels of seas and oceans is a tipping point of particular concern to climatologists. The threat is such that by 2050, cities like New York or Venice could be submerged.





