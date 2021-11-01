Indian women show the way for cultivating 'eco-miracle' seaweed

Women work to cultivate fronds of seaweed on a bamboo raft in the waters off the coast of Rameswaram in India's Tamil Nadu state.

Image: Arun Sankar / AFP



Draped in a colourful saree and shirt, Lakshmi Murgesan dives into the azure waters off India's southern coast to collect seaweed, which is being hailed by scientists as a miracle crop that absorbs more carbon dioxide than trees.



India is the world's third largest carbon polluter, behind China and the US, and has yet to set a target date for its emissions to reach net zero.





Food, fuel, fertiliser

Grow what we need