  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. News by Numbers

Key privacy takeaways from Apple's WWDC 2021

From masking your email ID, to hiding IP addresses and more, here are some key privacy features announced by Apple at WWDC 2021 for the US market; there is no indication whether these features will be made available for Indian users of Apple devices

By Aditi Agrawal, Ruchika Shah
Published: Jun 8, 2021 07:32:53 PM IST
Updated: Jun 8, 2021 07:40:53 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Photo of the day: Keeping a close watch