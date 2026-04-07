As IndiGo gets Walsh, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson exits

Campbell Wilson has resigned as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Air India, the airline said on Tuesday, stepping down before the end of his five-year term that was due to run until 2027. His exit comes days after Willie Walsh was announced as the new CEO of IndiGo; he replaced Pieter Elbers, who had stepped down a few weeks ago.

Air India said Wilson had informed Chairman N Chandrasekaran in 2024 of his intention to step down in 2026 and had since been working towards a transition. He will remain in the role until a successor is appointed. The board has set up a committee to identify a replacement.

On Wilson's departure, Chandrasekaran said, “I wish to record my deep appreciation for Campbell’s leadership and contribution over the past four years,” adding that the airline navigated supply chain constraints and other headwinds during this period. Media reports earlier this year had indicated that Wilson could exit before the end of his term, while other reports had suggested that the Tata Group had begun looking for a successor ahead of the completion of his tenure.

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Wilson took charge in 2022, months after Tata Sons acquired the airline, with a mandate to overhaul operations, modernise systems and restore Air India’s reputation. In a statement, he said: “The four years since Air India’s privatisation has seen the acquisition and successful merger of four airlines, an evolution from public to private sector practices along with renewal of the leadership team, workforce, culture and ways of operating. It has seen the complete modernisation of systems, the launch of new physical products, and deployment of elevated service standards on ground and in the air.”

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