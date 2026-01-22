How-saina-nehwal-revolutionised-badminton-in-india

On January 19, on a podcast hosted by Subhojit Ghosh, badminton player Saina Nehwal announced her retirement. The news, which came after nearly two years away from playing and competition, marked not just the end of a glittering personal journey but the closing of a defining chapter in India’s sporting history. After years of grappling with a persistent knee injury that closed the door on any hopes of returning to competition, the 35-year-old chose to step away from the sport. Speaking on the podcast, she revealed that the extensive damage in her knees had made rigorous, top‑level training an unachievable demand. Her final appearance on court dates back to the Singapore Open in 2023.

Over a remarkable 21‑year journey, Nehwal waged battles far tougher than physical injuries. Born in a conservative household which favoured boys, Nehwal, despite support from her parents, struggled to pursue training. During her formative years, her father, Harvir Singh, made many personal sacrifices to support her training, including borrowing money to ensure his daughter had access to quality coaching and facilities.

Rising like a phoenix from all this, Nehwal was able to revolutionise badminton in India, becoming a player of many firsts. In 2008, when she made her international breakthrough, she became the first Indian woman to win the BWF World Junior Championships. That same year, she reached the Beijing Olympics quarterfinals—another first for India. Then, in 2009, at the Indonesia Open, she became the first Indian woman to win a BWF Super Series title.

Remarkable milestones and many more firsts followed—the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic medal, which was a defining moment for her and the nation at the London 2012 Olympics, where she won the bronze; first Indian woman and only the second Indian (after Prakash Padukone) to reach World No 1 in 2015; and the first Indian woman to win two Commonwealth Games singles golds (2010, 2018).

