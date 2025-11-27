WPL auction: Will India's World Cup-winning team steal the deal?

Within a month of being named Player of the Tournament in India’s triumphant ODI World Cup campaign, will Deepti Sharma deliver another standout performance, this time at the auction table?

As the five WPL (Women’s Premier League) franchises converge today in Delhi for the league’s first mega auction—277 players will go under the hammer for 73 slots—all eyes will be on the all-rounder who is expected to spur intense bidding. The Agra-born cricketer, who became the first cricketer—male or female—to score over 200 runs and take 20 wickets in a single edition of a World Cup, has a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh, but is expected to land a deal at several multiples of that. Whether she beats her previous price tag of Rs 2.6 crore remains to be seen.

Among those eyeing Sharma would be her former team UP Warriorz (UPW), which goes into the auction with a purse of Rs 14.5 crore, the highest among all the franchises. “She is certainly in our plans… I would expect that between us and Gujarat Giants (GG), there'll be some fierce bidding, and, maybe, another one of the big three might consider her as well because of her all-round prowess,” says Lisa Sthalekar, former Australia captain and a mentor with the UPW.

Power-packed performances are nothing new for Sharma, who will be among the 194 Indian players in the auction pool. The 28-year-old is the first Indian woman to cross both 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is, and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in WPL 2024. Yet she has rarely been at the forefront of public conversation—a reality the recent World Cup triumph has changed.

Read More