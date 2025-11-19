The innings after the World Cup final starts from zero: Shafali Verma

The fickle Mumbai weather has done to Shafali Verma what bowlers across the world haven’t—laid her low. When Forbes India catches up with the 21-year-old at the tail end of a visit chock-full of engagements, exhaustion and the winter chill have taken their toll. But she insists it’s nothing compared to the grind of the World Cup, which India won, and where she was named Player of the Final for her all-round masterclass. “That was tougher. That win was very important for us,” she says.

Reams have been written about how India’s maiden World Cup win will reinvigorate women’s cricket, much like the 1983 victory did for the men. But, for Verma, its significance is far more personal. Not only was she left out of the original 15-member squad, her last appearance in the ODIs was exactly a year ago—after which she was dropped due to a prolonged slump in form. Even her return to the team was lacklustre: Drafted in as a last-minute replacement for injured batter Pratika Rawal ahead of the semi-final, she scored just 10 in her first outing against Australia. Yet few redemption arcs in recent times have been as dramatic as Verma’s. Opening the batting in the final against South Africa, she scored 87 to propel India to a formidable total, and then stepped up as a strike bowler, picking up two crucial wickets.

Verma’s life has been a whirlwind since then, packed with felicitations, appearances, commercial engagements and media interviews. Her brand value, too, is expected to soar—rising from Rs 40 lakh per endorsement before the World Cup to Rs 1 crore-plus now, says JSW Sports, which manages her. But Verma wears her fame and success lightly. “Agli innings toh zero se hi shuru hogi (the next innings will start from zero),” she says. In a freewheeling chat with Forbes India, she talks about stepping up in clutch moments, how she has toned down her aggressive play, and why her comebacks are stronger than her setbacks.

Edited excerpts:

Q. You weren’t part of the World Cup team. When you were called upon to play, how did you prepare for it?

I remember when the call for my selection came, I was sitting with my childhood friend—both of us were playing domestic cricket for Haryana and we were chilling. I was thrilled to have received the call, because I had been out of the team for one year, but the first thought that came to my mind was how to make the mental switch. The good thing was that I was playing domestic cricket, so I was in touch with the game. But it’s also true that mental switches don’t happen so quickly. When I joined the national team, I got two net sessions before the semi-final—I spent long hours in the nets then. Through practice, I tried to force myself to make the switch.

Q. Did the last-minute call add extra pressure?

I don’t know about pressure from others, but I had put immense pressure on myself. I hadn’t been selected in the team for a year, and I wanted to show everyone that I could play well. And it’s a good pressure, it helps you perform—I had told myself I had two matches, aur apne dum pe at least ek match mujhe jitana hai (I had to win at least one match for the team).

Q. But you had a tepid start against Australia, always a difficult opponent…

When I entered the ground during the semi-final, I felt good. I was hitting the ball well. I know I scored only 10, but the way I was batting gave me a lot of confidence. Of course, I was sad when I got out, and I hoped we would make it to the final so I could get another chance. Once I returned to the room, I spent two sleepless nights because I was constantly playing out various scenarios of the final in my head. It was a difficult two days for me after the semis.

Q. How did you turn around from this?

Through practice sessions. I had two more practice sessions before the final, and I spent even longer hours in the nets. I made Plan As, Plan Bs, Plan Cs and even more plans if they failed, and executed all of them in the nets. All these plans were crowding my thoughts even when I was supposed to sleep at night. But when I stepped on the field on the day of the final, I told myself that for two days I had run all the scenarios in my head—now it was time to stay calm and act.

Q. The innings you played in the final was a bit uncharacteristic of you. It wasn’t your usual aggressive game…

This is an approach I picked up over the last year, when I was out of the team. I have trained myself to play along the ground in the beginning, instead of hitting in the air, because I now know that’s a key skill for an opener. I have told myself that it’s not a bad thing to take singles in ODIs—you don’t have to hit everything out of the park. I have worked on myself during the last year, and the results showed during the World Cup.

Q. While you bowl regularly in domestic cricket, not so much in international cricket. The final was only the sixth time you bowled in ODIs.

When I joined the team before the semis, the management told me they had seen me bowl in the domestics and that I may be required to bowl in the World Cup. I told them I was ready. So, during the final, when Harry di [captain Harmanpreet Kaur] asked, “Ball dalegi? (will you bowl?)” I didn’t have second thoughts. Because I had been bowling in domestic cricket and I was confident of my bowling.

Q. What was the point during the final when you realised you could win?

When Laura Wolvaardt was dismissed after her century. But, mind you, we didn’t give up even then. Nadine de Klerk was batting and we knew she was a match-winner. We didn’t loosen the grip till Harry di took the last catch. Jab tak likha na jaaye board pe ki ‘India won the game’, tab tak nahi chhodna tha (we weren’t going to ease up till we saw ‘India won the game’ displayed on the scoreboard).

Q. How did it feel when Amanjot [Kaur] fumbled before taking Laura Wolvaardt’s catch?

Samjho dil bahar aane wala tha (my heart was about to pop out).

Q. Your father inspired you to take up cricket. But how did you learn to play so aggressively?

When I started, my father told me that the Indian team didn’t have an aggressive opener and I could fill that slot. But it didn’t happen overnight—I practised hard for it. I played with boys, but my shots wouldn’t go far then. So I played with wet leather balls that are heavier and harder to hit. Since I learnt how to hit with those balls, when I play with normal leather balls, they go far quite easily.

Q. When you were dropped from the team last year, you hid the news from your father because he was hospitalised with a heart attack.

I am a great believer in karma. I believe that when the going gets tough, gardan neeche karke chupchap kaam karte jao (put your head down and keep working quietly). When I finally told my father about being dropped, he was quiet for a few seconds and then said, “Koi baat nahi, abhi aur bhi mehnat karenge” (don’t worry, we’ll work harder). That’s what I have done. I come back stronger because I work hard during difficult times.

My father still keeps an eye on my game and every time I get out playing a bad shot, aaj bhi mujhe daant padti hai (I still get scolded).

Q. You open the batting with Smriti Mandhana, who is now probably the world’s best batter. What have you learnt from her?

Such a lot, but I’d like to mention two key things. When you are off colour, when you aren’t able to connect bat to ball well enough, take a single, go to the other end and wait your time. Sometimes you get back in the flow when you watch the other batter play fluently. And second, how to stay calm while batting, especially when I mishit. By now, we have played together long enough and understand each other very well, so we don’t need to talk much. But when she says something, I accept it without a word, because sometimes things are clearer from the non-striker’s end.

The next season of the WPL is coming up in January, where for the first three seasons, you’ve opened with Australian legend Meg Lanning.

Meg has taught me what it takes to build an innings, instead of just focussing on power-hitting. Earlier, I would think you learnt to bat only through practice. But from her, I’ve learnt batting is a mental game. There will be many innings where you are out for zero, but when you go out to bat the next time, you can’t let that faze you. The tougher you are mentally, the better you bat.

Talking about the WPL, the tournament has given young players enormous belief to perform on the big stage and the strength to handle pressure. Think about players like Shree Charani, who came through the WPL and played brilliantly in her first World Cup, navigating key matches and large crowds.

Q. You are just 21, and you’ve already played international cricket for seven years. How have you evolved?

Earlier, I wouldn’t pay much attention to what I ate, how I trained, or to fielding. But now I know the benefits of a protein-based diet, and I focus on fitness training and especially fielding, which is such an important aspect of the modern game. That apart, I have realised power-hitting isn’t the only way to bat. So during nets, especially during the off-season, I set aside an hour or so just to hit along the ground. I know power-hitting is my strength, but one needs to set aside their ego and work on their weaknesses.

Q. Few 21-year-olds are as successful as you. How do you stay grounded?

I never forget that whatever I am is because of cricket. And every time I play well, the next innings starts from zero. I also remind myself that fame and success aren’t my aim; my aim is to lead the Indian team some day, to make many records, to win many more World Cups. What I’ve achieved so far is just the starting point.

Q. What are the goals you have set your sights on next?

As an individual, to own more records. And as a team, to win more World Cups. The T20 World Cup is about six months away, and it’s a format I enjoy playing. I’m very excited for that. All the players have shifted gears mentally and have started preparing.