Photo of the Day: Bursting the bubble

By Forbes India
Published: Mar 7, 2021 08:23:38 AM IST
Updated: Mar 5, 2021 06:56:16 PM IST

mumbai_covid19_bgA boy walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in Navi Mumbai. Corona virus cases have been rising in Maharashtra. India, March 5, 2021.

Image: REUTERS/ Francis Mascarenhas

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

