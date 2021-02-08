  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Destruction in her path

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 8, 2021 12:36:51 PM IST
Updated: Feb 8, 2021 01:03:57 PM IST

glacier disaster_bgA view of the damaged dam after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into the dam at Raini Chak Lata village in Chamoli district in the northern state of Uttarakhand, India, February 7, 2021.

Image: REUTERS/ Stringer

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Abhiraj and Niyati: Generating impact with content
Sidharth Oberoi: Taking on market rivals with LetsShave