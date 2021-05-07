  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Eidi of life

By Forbes India
Published: May 7, 2021 11:32:33 AM IST
Updated: May 7, 2021 11:39:51 AM IST

A volunteer checks oxygen cylinders before being distributed for free to the needy at Khokha Masjid, Nagdevi Street, on May 6, 2021, in Mumbai, India.
Image: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

