  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Gig worker of the future

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 17, 2021 08:05:21 AM IST
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 07:23:16 PM IST

yandex rover_bgA picture taken on April 15, 2021 shows a Yandex.Rover, an autonomous delivery robot for small-size cargos developed by Russian internet giant Yandex, crossing a street in central Moscow.

Image: Yuri Kadobnov/ AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
How to fix pandemic insomnia
Ten interesting things we read this week