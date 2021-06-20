  1. Home
Photo of the day: International Yoga Day 2021

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 20, 2021 03:29:47 PM IST
Updated: Jun 20, 2021 03:49:08 PM IST

People practice Yoga ahead of the International Yoga day in Lahore, Pakistan on June 20, 2021. Yoga has a large following in the most of the major towns and cities. 

Image: Arif ALI / AFP

