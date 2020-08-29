  1. Home
Photo of the day: Jehan Daruvala, ready to race

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 29, 2020 08:36:22 AM IST
Updated: Aug 29, 2020 09:40:38 AM IST

jehan daruvala_bgJehan Daruvala of India and Carlin (8) drives during practice for the Formula 2 Championship at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 28, 2020 in Spa, Belgium

Image: Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

