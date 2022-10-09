India@75: A nation in the making
Photo of the day: Lighting up the darkness

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 9, 2022 01:21:42 PM IST
Updated: Oct 9, 2022 02:19:55 PM IST

Photo of the day: Lighting up the darknessA visually impaired man makes candles, a popular item for festive home decoration, ahead of 'Diwali’, the festival of lights at a workshop at Blind Relief Association NGO in New Delhi that commenced on October 7, 2022. 

Image: Money Sharma / AFP

