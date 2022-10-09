Photo of the day: Lighting up the darkness

A visually impaired man makes candles, a popular item for festive home decoration, ahead of 'Diwali’, the festival of lights at a workshop at Blind Relief Association NGO in New Delhi that commenced on October 7, 2022.
Image: Money Sharma / AFP
