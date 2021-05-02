  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Load of hope

By Forbes India
Published: May 2, 2021 08:00:00 AM IST

Ground staff unload Covid-19 coronavirus relief supplies from the US at the Indira Gandhi International Airport cargo terminal in New Delhi on April 30, 2021.

Image: Prakash SINGH / POOL / AFP

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

