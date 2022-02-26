  1. Home
  4. Photo of the day: Save the children

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 26, 2022 01:24:09 PM IST
Updated: Feb 26, 2022 01:25:03 PM IST

A girl points to her mobile phone on a video call with Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Family and friends of the stranded students gathered at the Russian embassy in New Delhi demanding the Indian Government to immediately evacuate the stranded students. New Delhi, India February 25, 2022.

Image: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

